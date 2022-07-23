In the study of periodic trends within the periodic table, two distinct categories emerge: Periodic Trends A and Periodic Trends B. Periodic Trends A encompasses Lattice Energy, Ionization Energy, Electron Affinity, and Electronegativity, all of which exhibit an increasing trend as one moves towards the top right corner of the periodic table. A mnemonic to remember these trends is the phrase "when you lie, you make stuff up," where the initial letters correspond to the trends: L for Lattice Energy, I for Ionization Energy, E for Electron Affinity, and E for Electronegativity.

Conversely, Periodic Trends B includes Metallic Character and Atomic Radius, which decrease as one approaches the top right corner. This inverse relationship highlights that as the trends in A increase, those in B must decrease, reinforcing the interconnected nature of these properties. Understanding these trends is crucial, especially for concepts like Ionization Energy and Electron Affinity, which can become complex. Therefore, reviewing these properties is recommended for a comprehensive grasp of periodic trends.

In summary, Periodic Trends A increase towards the top right corner, while Periodic Trends B decrease, illustrating the dynamic nature of elemental properties across the periodic table.