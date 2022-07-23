Oxides, peroxides, and superoxides are important binary compounds formed by the combination of oxygen with metals, particularly from groups 1A and 2A of the periodic table. Understanding these compounds can be simplified using the mnemonic "1221," which helps to remember their characteristics in a structured way.

Starting with oxides, these compounds contain one oxygen atom and carry a charge of 2-, represented by the formula \( \text{O}^{2-} \). This indicates that oxides are anions with a single oxygen atom and a negative charge of two.

Next, peroxides consist of two oxygen atoms and also have a charge of 2-, denoted by the formula \( \text{O}_2^{2-} \). This means that peroxides contain a pair of oxygen atoms bonded together, resulting in a distinct chemical behavior compared to oxides.

Superoxides, on the other hand, also contain two oxygen atoms but have a different charge of 1-, represented as \( \text{O}_2^{-} \). This unique charge indicates that superoxides are less stable than peroxides and oxides, which can influence their reactivity and applications in various chemical processes.

In summary, the key to distinguishing between these three types of oxygen compounds lies in remembering the order and structure of their formulas: oxides (1 oxygen, 2- charge), peroxides (2 oxygens, 2- charge), and superoxides (2 oxygens, 1- charge). This systematic approach not only aids in memorization but also enhances understanding of their chemical properties and behaviors.