When peroxides react with water, they behave similarly to oxides but yield hydrogen peroxide as an additional product. In the case of oxides, the reaction with water typically produces hydroxides, which are basic. However, peroxides introduce a more complex ion, resulting in the formation of both hydroxides and hydrogen peroxide.

For example, when barium peroxide reacts with liquid water, the products are barium hydroxide and hydrogen peroxide. The balanced chemical equation for this reaction can be represented as:

\[ \text{BaO}_2 + 2 \text{H}_2\text{O} \rightarrow \text{Ba(OH)}_2 + \text{H}_2\text{O}_2 \]

In the case of superoxides, the reaction with water produces potassium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, and oxygen gas. For instance, when potassium superoxide reacts with water, the balanced equation is:

\[ 2 \text{KO}_2 + 2 \text{H}_2\text{O} \rightarrow 2 \text{KOH} + \text{H}_2\text{O}_2 + \text{O}_2 \]

In summary, while the reactions of peroxides and superoxides with water follow a similar pattern to those of oxides, they yield additional products, specifically hydrogen peroxide and, in the case of superoxides, oxygen gas. Understanding these reactions is crucial for predicting the behavior of these compounds in various chemical contexts.