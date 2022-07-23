Hydrogen gas (H 2 ) can be produced through various chemical reactions, one of which involves ionic hydrides. Ionic hydrides, characterized by the presence of the hydride ion (H-), react with water or acids due to their basic nature. This reaction can be illustrated using a metal hydride and an acid.

In this reaction, the ionic hydride can be represented as M2+ (where M is a metal) and the acid as H+. When these reactants are combined, a double displacement reaction occurs. The hydride ion (H-) from the ionic hydride reacts with the hydrogen ion (H+) from the acid to form hydrogen gas (H 2 ). The remaining ions combine to form a new compound, MA 2 , where A represents the anion from the acid.