Hydrogen gas (H2) can be produced through various chemical reactions, one of which involves ionic hydrides. Ionic hydrides, characterized by the presence of the hydride ion (H-), react with water or acids due to their basic nature. This reaction can be illustrated using a metal hydride and an acid.
In this reaction, the ionic hydride can be represented as M2+ (where M is a metal) and the acid as H+. When these reactants are combined, a double displacement reaction occurs. The hydride ion (H-) from the ionic hydride reacts with the hydrogen ion (H+) from the acid to form hydrogen gas (H2). The remaining ions combine to form a new compound, MA2, where A represents the anion from the acid.
To balance the reaction, it is essential to ensure that the number of hydrogen atoms on both sides is equal. Initially, there are three hydrogen atoms on the reactant side (two from the ionic hydride and one from the acid) and only two on the product side (from H2). By placing a coefficient of 2 in front of H2, the total number of hydrogen atoms on the product side becomes four. Consequently, a coefficient of 2 is also added in front of the compound MA2 to maintain balance, resulting in a balanced equation that accurately represents the production of hydrogen gas from ionic hydrides and acids.