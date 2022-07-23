Crystal field splitting refers to the process where the five degenerate d orbitals, which initially possess the same energy, are separated into distinct energy levels due to the influence of surrounding ligands in a complex ion. The term "degenerate" indicates that these orbitals are initially at the same energy level. When ligands approach the metal ion, their interactions cause the d orbitals to split into two sets: one lower in energy and one higher in energy.

The specific pattern of this splitting is influenced by the geometry of the complex. In octahedral complexes, where six ligands are symmetrically arranged around a central metal ion, the interactions between the ligands and the d orbitals are strongest along the axes. This results in the d orbitals that align with the axes—specifically, the d x²-y² and d z² orbitals—experiencing a higher energy due to increased repulsion from the ligands. Consequently, these orbitals are positioned at a higher energy level.

In contrast, the remaining three d orbitals, which lie between the axes—namely, d xz , d yz , and d xy —experience less interaction with the ligands and thus are lower in energy. This arrangement leads to the designation of the energy levels as follows: the higher energy set is referred to as t 2g (the two orbitals), while the lower energy set is called e g (the three orbitals). The energy difference between these two sets is denoted as Δ, known as the crystal field splitting energy.

In summary, for octahedral complexes, the d orbitals split into two groups based on their orientation relative to the ligands, with the orbitals aligned along the axes having higher energy due to stronger interactions. This concept is crucial for understanding the electronic structure and properties of transition metal complexes.