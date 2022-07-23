Square planar complexes exhibit a unique and intricate crystal field splitting pattern due to the specific interactions of their d-orbitals with ligands. In these complexes, the orbitals that lie along the x and y axes experience the strongest interactions with the surrounding ligands, resulting in higher energy levels for these orbitals. The energy gradient observed in the first three d-orbitals illustrates this concept, where the shading indicates the strength of interaction; darker shading corresponds to stronger interactions and higher energy, while lighter shading signifies weaker interactions and lower energy.

The d-orbitals can be categorized based on their interactions with the axes. The first two orbitals, which are the d x2-y2 and d z2 , have the highest energy due to their significant interactions with both the x and y axes. The d x2-y2 orbital interacts directly along the axes, while the d z2 orbital, although it may seem less relevant, also interacts through a ring or disc that intersects with both axes, albeit to a lesser extent.

The next two orbitals, d yz and d xz , are degenerate, meaning they possess the same energy level. These orbitals interact with only one of the two axes, with d yz interacting with the y-axis and d xz with the x-axis. This limited interaction results in lower energy levels compared to the first two orbitals.

The pronounced height difference in the crystal field splitting pattern of square planar complexes leads to larger Δ values, which is a measure of the energy difference between the split d-orbitals. Understanding how these orbitals interact with the x and y axes clarifies the complexity of the splitting pattern and the resulting energy levels in square planar complexes.