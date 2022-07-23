In coordination chemistry, the splitting patterns of d orbitals in metal complexes are influenced by the geometry of the complex. The strength of interactions between the d orbitals and the surrounding ligands determines the energy levels of these orbitals, with the crystal field splitting energy, denoted as Δ, representing the energy difference between the higher and lower energy d orbitals.

For tetrahedral complexes, the crystal field splitting energy (Δ) is the smallest among the common geometries. In this arrangement, the d orbitals that experience the greatest interaction with ligands are those oriented between the axes: d xy , d yz , and d xz . These orbitals are positioned at a higher energy level, while the orbitals aligned along the axes, d x 2 - y 2 and d z 2, have lower energy due to reduced interactions.

In octahedral complexes, the situation is more balanced, with Δ being intermediate. Here, the orbitals that lie along the axes, d x 2 - y 2 and d z 2, experience the strongest interactions, resulting in higher energy levels. The remaining three orbitals, d xy , d yz , and d xz , are lower in energy due to their positioning between the axes.

Square planar complexes exhibit the most complex splitting pattern, characterized by a high Δ. In this geometry, the d x 2 - y 2 orbital has the highest energy due to its strong interactions along the axes, followed by d xy , which retains some x and y characteristics. The d z 2 orbital occupies a middle position, while d yz and d xz are at the lowest energy levels.

Understanding these differences in crystal field splitting energies across tetrahedral, octahedral, and square planar geometries is crucial for predicting the electronic properties and reactivity of metal complexes.