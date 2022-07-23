Tetrahedral complexes exhibit unique ligand orbital interactions, where the strongest interactions occur between the axes. In the context of the five d orbitals, the orbitals that lie between the axes—specifically d xy , d yz , and d xz —experience the highest energy due to these interactions. When constructing a crystal field diagram, these three orbitals are positioned at the top, collectively referred to as the t 2 set, indicating a triplet of orbitals.

Conversely, the orbitals that align along the axes, namely d x²-y² and d z² , have reduced interactions and, consequently, lower energy levels. These two orbitals are represented in the diagram as the e set. The energy difference between these two groups of orbitals is denoted as Δ, known as the crystal field splitting energy.

It is important to note that tetrahedral complexes have the smallest Δ compared to octahedral and square planar complexes. This characteristic is crucial when analyzing the behavior and properties of different coordination complexes.