Transition metals are found in the d block of the periodic table, also known as the group B elements. When forming cations, electrons are lost starting from the highest principal quantum number (n). For example, titanium, which has an atomic number of 22, has 22 electrons when neutral. The last noble gas preceding titanium is argon, allowing us to write its condensed electron configuration as follows: starting with argon, we add the electrons in the 4s and 3d orbitals.

The configuration begins with argon, followed by filling the 4s orbital with two electrons (4s2) and then the 3d orbital with two electrons (3d2). According to the Pauli exclusion principle, these two electrons in the 4s orbital must have opposite spins. Additionally, Hund's rule states that electrons in degenerate orbitals (orbitals of the same energy) are filled singly before pairing occurs. Thus, the complete condensed electron configuration for titanium is:

Ti: [Ar] 4s2 3d2

When titanium forms a cation with a +3 charge (Ti3+), it loses three electrons. The first two electrons are removed from the 4s orbital, which corresponds to n=4, leaving it empty. The third electron is then removed from the 3d orbital, resulting in one electron remaining in the 3d orbital. Therefore, the condensed electron configuration for titanium in the +3 oxidation state can be expressed as:

Ti3+: [Ar] 3d1

In summary, when writing the condensed electron configuration for transition metals and their cations, always start with the nearest noble gas and account for the loss of electrons from the highest energy orbitals first.