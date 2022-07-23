Transition metals exhibit unique electron configurations, particularly starting from chromium (atomic number 24). As the atomic number increases, certain exceptions to the expected electron configurations can be observed, specifically in the d-block elements. These exceptions primarily occur in elements with d 4 and d 9 configurations.

For instance, chromium's expected electron configuration would be [\text{Ar}] 4s^2 3d^4 . However, due to the promotion of an electron from the 4s orbital to the 3d orbital, the actual configuration becomes [\text{Ar}] 4s^1 3d^5 . This promotion leads to a more stable half-filled d subshell, which is energetically favorable.

Similarly, for elements with a d 9 configuration, such as copper, the electron configuration is adjusted from [\text{Ar}] 4s^2 3d^9 to [\text{Ar}] 4s^1 3d^{10} after the promotion of an electron. This adjustment results in a fully filled d subshell, further enhancing stability.