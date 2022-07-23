The magnetic properties of transition metal complexes are significantly influenced by the arrangement of their valence electrons in d orbitals, particularly in relation to crystal field splitting energy. This energy difference can be categorized into two types: large crystal field splitting energy and small crystal field splitting energy, which determine whether a complex is classified as low spin or high spin.

In complexes with large crystal field splitting energy, the energy difference between the lower and higher energy d orbitals is substantial. As a result, electrons prefer to occupy the lower energy orbitals first, leading to a low spin complex. For instance, if a metal cation has six electrons, they will fill the lower energy orbitals according to Hund's rule, which states that electrons will fill degenerate orbitals singly before pairing up. In this scenario, all six electrons can be paired in the lower orbitals, resulting in a diamagnetic species, characterized by the absence of unpaired electrons.

The d orbitals are split into two sets: the lower energy set (t 2 ) consisting of d x y, d y z, and d x z, and the higher energy set (e g ) comprising d x 2 - y2 and d z 2. The energy difference between these sets is referred to as the crystal field splitting energy.

Conversely, in complexes with small crystal field splitting energy, the energy difference between the orbitals is minimal, allowing them to be treated as degenerate. In this case, electrons can easily occupy the higher energy orbitals, resulting in a high spin complex. For the same six electrons, they will fill the lower orbitals first, but due to the small energy difference, they will also occupy the higher orbitals before pairing up. This leads to the presence of unpaired electrons, classifying the complex as paramagnetic.

In summary, the distinction between low spin and high spin complexes is fundamentally linked to the crystal field splitting energy. A large splitting energy favors the formation of low spin complexes with paired electrons, while a small splitting energy promotes high spin complexes with unpaired electrons. Understanding these concepts is crucial for predicting the magnetic behavior of transition metal complexes.