In octahedral complexes, the nature of the ligands attached to the central metal ion significantly influences the arrangement of electrons in the d orbitals. When weak field ligands are present, they create a small crystal field splitting energy, denoted as Δ. This small Δ means that the d orbitals remain nearly degenerate, allowing electrons to fill the lower energy orbitals before moving to the higher energy ones. As a result, these complexes are classified as high spin complexes, which typically exhibit paramagnetism due to the presence of unpaired electrons.
Conversely, strong field ligands lead to a larger Δ, causing a greater energy difference between the lower and higher d orbitals. In this scenario, electrons are less likely to occupy the higher energy orbitals, resulting in the formation of low spin complexes. It is important to note that when dealing with strong field ligands in octahedral complexes, one must assess the overall electron configuration to determine whether the complex is diamagnetic (with all electrons paired) or paramagnetic (with unpaired electrons). This distinction is crucial for understanding the magnetic properties of the complex based on the type of ligands involved.