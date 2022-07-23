To determine the spin and magnetism of the cobalt complex ion with six ammonia ligands and an overall charge of +2, we start by analyzing the cobalt ion's electron configuration. Cobalt, with an atomic number of 27, has a neutral electron configuration of Ar 4s23d7. When cobalt is in the +2 oxidation state, it loses two electrons from the highest energy level, which is the 4s orbital. This results in the cobalt ion having 7 d electrons in the 3d orbitals.

Next, we identify the nature of the ligand. Ammonia (NH 3 ) is a neutral ligand and is classified as a strong field ligand. This classification is important because strong field ligands create a large crystal field splitting energy (Δ), which influences how the d electrons are arranged in the presence of the ligand. According to the crystal field theory, strong field ligands tend to favor low spin configurations, meaning that electrons will fill the lower energy orbitals before pairing up in higher energy orbitals.

To visualize this, we can draw the octahedral crystal field splitting diagram. In this diagram, the d orbitals split into two sets: the lower energy orbitals (t 2g ) and the higher energy orbitals (e g ). For our cobalt complex, we fill the 7 d electrons according to the low spin configuration. Following Hund's rule, we fill the lower energy orbitals first:

1. Fill the three t 2g orbitals with one electron each (3 electrons total).

2. Pair up the next three electrons in the t 2g orbitals (3 paired electrons).

3. Place the final 7th electron in one of the t 2g orbitals.

This results in a configuration where there is one unpaired electron remaining. Since the presence of unpaired electrons is a characteristic of paramagnetic species, we conclude that this cobalt complex is paramagnetic.

In summary, the cobalt complex ion with six ammonia ligands exhibits a low spin configuration and is classified as paramagnetic due to the presence of one unpaired electron in its d orbitals.