The crystal field splitting energy, denoted as Δ, in octahedral complexes is significantly influenced by the type of ligands attached to the metal cation. Strong field ligands lead to a larger crystal field splitting energy, resulting in a greater energy gap between the lower and higher orbitals. This larger Δ indicates that the orbitals are less degenerate, meaning they have different energy levels. Conversely, weak field ligands produce a smaller Δ, where the orbitals remain more degenerate, exhibiting similar energy levels.

To categorize ligands based on their field strength, it is essential to memorize the order of strong and weak field ligands. Strong field ligands, which create a large Δ, include cyanide (CN-), nitrate (NO 3 -), ethylenediamine (en), and ammonia (NH 3 ). A helpful mnemonic to remember this order is "Larry cannot enter the neighborhood," where 'Larry' represents large Δ, 'cannot' stands for cyanide, 'enter' for ethylenediamine, and 'neighborhood' for ammonia.