In chemical reactions, the formation of solids, liquids, or gases indicates the presence of ions in solution. To identify different anions, a series of tests can be performed, focusing on halogens and other common anions. The halogens include chloride (Cl-), bromide (Br-), and iodide (I-), which can be tested using nitric acid (HNO 3 ) followed by silver nitrate (AgNO 3 ). This reaction produces distinct precipitates: silver chloride forms a white precipitate, silver bromide appears as a creamy white precipitate, and silver iodide results in a yellow precipitate. The color of the precipitate helps identify the specific halogen present; if no precipitate forms, none of these halogens are present.

For carbonate (CO 3 2-) and bicarbonate (HCO 3 -), hydrochloric acid (HCl) is added. Both ions react with HCl to produce carbonic acid (H 2 CO 3 ), which decomposes into water and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) gas. The evolution of colorless CO 2 gas indicates the presence of either ion. To differentiate between carbonate and bicarbonate, magnesium sulfate (MgSO 4 ) can be added; a white precipitate indicates carbonate, while no precipitate suggests bicarbonate.

When testing for sulfate (SO 4 2-) and bisulfate (HSO 4 -), HCl followed by barium chloride (BaCl 2 ) is used. Both ions will produce a white precipitate of barium sulfate (BaSO 4 ). To distinguish between the two, heating the precipitate can be performed; the release of sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) gas upon light heating indicates bisulfate, while strong heating indicates sulfate. Alternatively, adding sodium carbonate (Na 2 CO 3 ) can also help differentiate them based on the amount of CO 2 gas evolved.

For sulfite (SO 3 2-), adding HCl produces sulfuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ), which decomposes to yield sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) gas, recognizable by its strong, unpleasant odor. Lastly, the presence of nitrate (NO 3 -) can be confirmed using the brown ring test, which involves adding cold iron(II) sulfate (FeSO 4 ) followed by sulfuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ), resulting in a characteristic brown ring.

These tests are essential for identifying common anions in laboratory settings, providing a systematic approach to understanding the composition of chemical solutions.