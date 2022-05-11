Power and Root Functions

When working with numbers in scientific notation, understanding how to manipulate them through exponentiation and root functions is essential. When raising a number in scientific notation to a power, the coefficient is raised to that power, while the exponent is multiplied by the power. For example, if we take the number \(3.0 \times 10^{-2}\) and cube it, we first cube the coefficient: \(3^3 = 27\). Next, we multiply the exponent by the power, resulting in \(10^{-2 \times 3} = 10^{-6}\). However, since \(27\) is not a valid coefficient in scientific notation (which must be between 1 and 10), we adjust it to \(2.7\) by moving the decimal point one place to the left. This adjustment increases the exponent by 1, leading to the final expression of \(2.7 \times 10^{-5}\).

When taking a root of a number in scientific notation, the process involves raising the coefficient to the reciprocal of the root's degree. For instance, the cube root is equivalent to raising to the power of \(\frac{1}{3}\). If we consider \(6.0 \times 10^{9}\) and take the cube root, we calculate \(6.0^{\frac{1}{3}} \approx 1.8\). Simultaneously, we multiply the exponent by \(\frac{1}{3}\), resulting in \(10^{9 \times \frac{1}{3}} = 10^{3}\). Thus, the final result is \(1.8 \times 10^{3}\).

To perform these calculations on a calculator, you may need to use specific functions. For cube roots, look for a button that resembles a square root with an 'x' or a caret (^) symbol. If your calculator does not have a direct cube root function, you can raise the number to the power of \(\frac{1}{3}\) by entering the number in parentheses, followed by the caret symbol, and then \(\frac{1}{3}\) in parentheses. This method will yield the same result.

Practicing these operations will enhance your proficiency in handling scientific notation, ensuring accurate calculations whether you are raising numbers to powers or extracting roots.