To understand the molecular structure of phosphorus trichloride difluoride (PCl 3 F 2 ), we start by identifying the central atom, which is phosphorus (P). As a group 5A element, phosphorus has five valence electrons and can form five bonding groups. In this case, it is bonded to two fluorine (F) atoms and three chlorine (Cl) atoms.

When drawing the Lewis dot structure, we place the least electronegative atom in the center, which is phosphorus. The arrangement of the surrounding atoms is influenced by the VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory, which helps predict the geometry based on electron pair repulsion. Since phosphorus has five bonding groups, the molecular geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.

In this geometry, three of the bonding pairs will occupy the equatorial positions, while the remaining two will occupy the axial positions. To maximize stability and minimize repulsion, the more electronegative fluorine atoms should be placed in the axial positions. This is because axial positions experience greater repulsion due to their alignment with other axial bonds, making it preferable to place the more electronegative atoms there.

Fluorine, being in group 7A, has seven valence electrons and forms single bonds when bonded to phosphorus. Chlorine, also a group 7A element, similarly has seven valence electrons and will occupy the equatorial positions. Thus, the final structure of PCl 3 F 2 will have two fluorine atoms in the axial positions and three chlorine atoms in the equatorial positions, resulting in a stable configuration.

This arrangement not only adheres to the principles of electronegativity but also optimizes the spatial distribution of the electron pairs around the phosphorus atom, leading to the most stable structure for phosphorus trichloride difluoride.