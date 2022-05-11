To determine the bond order of the nitroxide ion (NO-), we begin by constructing a molecular orbital diagram based on the less electronegative element, which is nitrogen. The molecular orbital configuration for nitrogen includes the following levels:

σ 2s

σ * 2s

π 2p

σ 2p

π * 2p

σ* 2p

Nitrogen, being in group 5A, has 5 valence electrons, while oxygen, in group 6A, has 6 valence electrons. The additional negative charge from the ion indicates that there is one extra electron, leading to a total of 12 valence electrons (5 from nitrogen + 6 from oxygen + 1 from the negative charge).

Next, we fill the molecular orbitals with these 12 electrons. The filling order is as follows:

σ 2s : 2 electrons σ* 2s : 2 electrons π 2p : 4 electrons (2 in each π orbital) σ 2p : 2 electrons π* 2p : 2 electrons (1 in each π* orbital)

Now, we can calculate the bond order using the formula:

Bond Order (BO) = ½ (Number of bonding electrons - Number of antibonding electrons)

In this case, the bonding electrons are found in the σ 2s , σ 2p , and π 2p orbitals, totaling 8 bonding electrons (2 from σ 2s , 2 from σ 2p , and 4 from π 2p ). The antibonding electrons are in the σ* 2s and π* 2p orbitals, totaling 4 antibonding electrons (2 from σ* 2s and 2 from π* 2p ).

Substituting these values into the bond order formula gives:

BO = ½ (8 - 4) = ½ (4) = 2

Thus, the bond order for the nitroxide ion (NO-) is 2, indicating a double bond character between nitrogen and oxygen.