VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory is essential for predicting the molecular shapes of compounds based on the arrangement of electron groups around a central atom. The theory posits that both bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons repel each other, influencing the overall geometry of the molecule. Understanding this concept is crucial, as lone pairs exert greater repulsion than bonding pairs, which can alter the expected shape.

The number of electron groups surrounding the central atom determines the possible molecular shapes. These groups can range from 2 to 6, each leading to distinct geometries:

For **2 electron groups**, the only possible shape is linear, where the central atom is bonded to two surrounding atoms.

With **3 electron groups**, there are two potential shapes: a trigonal planar configuration with three surrounding atoms, or a bent shape if one of the groups is a lone pair.

When there are **4 electron groups**, three shapes can arise: tetrahedral (four surrounding atoms), trigonal pyramidal (three surrounding atoms and one lone pair), and bent (two surrounding atoms and two lone pairs).

For **5 electron groups**, the complexity increases, allowing for four shapes: trigonal bipyramidal (five surrounding atoms), seesaw (four surrounding atoms and one lone pair), T-shaped (three surrounding atoms and two lone pairs), and linear (two surrounding atoms and three lone pairs).

Finally, with **6 electron groups**, three shapes are possible: octahedral (six surrounding atoms), square pyramidal (five surrounding atoms and one lone pair), and square planar (four surrounding atoms and two lone pairs).

As you explore these shapes further, you will encounter specific names associated with each molecular geometry. The number of electron groups is a key factor that limits the variety of molecular shapes for any given molecule, making it a fundamental concept in understanding molecular structure.