The Clausius-Clapeyron equation describes the relationship between the vapor pressure of liquids and temperature, indicating that vapor pressure increases with temperature. This equation can be presented in a linear form, which is useful when plotting the natural logarithm (Ln) of vapor pressure against the inverse of temperature (1/T). The linear form,

Ln P = - Δ H vap R ( 1 T ) + C

allows us to calculate the enthalpy of vaporization (ΔHvap), with R being the gas constant (8.314 J/mol·K). The slope of the plot corresponds to -ΔHvap/R, linking the concept of slope to the enthalpy of vaporization. When dealing with two temperatures or pressures, the two-point form of the equation is used:

Ln ( P 2 P 1 ) = - Δ H vap R ( 1 T 2 - 1 T 1 )

with P representing vapor pressure in torr, ΔHvap in joules per mole, and temperatures in kelvin. Remember, at normal boiling point, the pressure is 760 torr.