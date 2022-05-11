Henry's law describes the relationship between the solubility of a gas in a liquid and the partial pressure of that gas above the liquid. According to this law, the solubility of a dissolved gas is directly proportional to its partial pressure. This relationship can be understood through two key aspects: the pressure solubility relationship and the temperature solubility relationship.

When pressure is applied to a closed container with a liquid and gas, the solubility of the gas increases. For instance, if you imagine a piston pushing down on the gas above the liquid, the increased pressure forces more gas molecules into the liquid, enhancing their solubility. It is crucial to note that changes in pressure do not affect the solubility of solids or liquids; this principle specifically applies to gases.

On the other hand, temperature also plays a significant role in solubility. As temperature rises, the solubility of a gas decreases. A practical example is boiling water in a closed pot: as the water heats up, gas molecules escape as steam, indicating that their solubility in the water is diminishing. This phenomenon highlights that solubility refers to the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent.

Conversely, the effect of temperature on solids is different. As temperature increases, the solubility of solids typically increases as well. For example, if a solid substance, like a rock, is placed in boiling water, it will eventually break down and dissolve in the solvent. Thus, while higher temperatures decrease the solubility of gases, they enhance the solubility of solids.