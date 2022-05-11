Half-life is defined as the time required for a reactant to decrease to half of its initial concentration during a decay or decomposition process. The half-life function varies depending on the order of the reaction, which can be zero, first, or second order. For zero-order reactions, the half-life can be calculated using the equation:

t 1/2 = &frac{[A] 0 }{2k}

In this equation, [A] 0 represents the initial concentration of the reactant, and k is the rate constant, measured in units of molarity per time (M·s-1). It is important to note that for zero-order reactions, the half-life is directly dependent on the initial concentration of the reactant. As the concentration decreases, the half-life also decreases. This means that the time taken to lose half of the initial amount becomes shorter as the concentration diminishes.

Graphically, this relationship can be represented with half-life plotted on the y-axis and time on the x-axis. As time progresses, the half-life decreases, resulting in a negative slope on the graph. This illustrates that the time required to reach half of the initial concentration shortens over time, reflecting the nature of zero-order kinetics.