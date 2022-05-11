The combustion of carbon compounds can be analyzed to determine their empirical formulas. In this example, we will explore the empirical formula of 2,3-dihydroxytartaric acid, which consists of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Given that the combustion of 12.01 grams of this acid produces 14.08 grams of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and 4.32 grams of water (H 2 O), we can derive its empirical formula through a series of calculations.

First, we convert the grams of carbon dioxide into grams of carbon. The molar mass of CO 2 is 44.01 grams per mole, which allows us to find the moles of CO 2 :

\[\text{Moles of CO}_2 = \frac{14.08 \text{ g CO}_2}{44.01 \text{ g/mol}} \approx 0.3199 \text{ moles CO}_2\]

Since each mole of CO 2 contains one mole of carbon, we find:

\[\text{Grams of Carbon} = 0.3199 \text{ moles} \times 12.01 \text{ g/mol} \approx 3.8423 \text{ g C}\]

Next, we convert the grams of water into grams of hydrogen. The molar mass of H 2 O is 18.016 grams per mole:

\[\text{Moles of H}_2\text{O} = \frac{4.32 \text{ g H}_2\text{O}}{18.016 \text{ g/mol}} \approx 0.2400 \text{ moles H}_2\text{O}\]

Since each mole of H 2 O contains two moles of hydrogen, we calculate:

\[\text{Grams of Hydrogen} = 0.2400 \text{ moles} \times 2 \times 1.008 \text{ g/mol} \approx 0.4834 \text{ g H}\]

To find the grams of oxygen, we subtract the grams of carbon and hydrogen from the total mass of the acid:

\[\text{Grams of Oxygen} = 12.01 \text{ g} - (3.8423 \text{ g C} + 0.4834 \text{ g H}) \approx 7.6843 \text{ g O}\]

Now, we convert the masses of each element into moles:

\[\text{Moles of Carbon} = \frac{3.8423 \text{ g}}{12.01 \text{ g/mol}} \approx 0.3199 \text{ moles C}\]

\[\text{Moles of Hydrogen} = \frac{0.4834 \text{ g}}{1.008 \text{ g/mol}} \approx 0.4796 \text{ moles H}\]

\[\text{Moles of Oxygen} = \frac{7.6843 \text{ g}}{16 \text{ g/mol}} \approx 0.4803 \text{ moles O}\]

Next, we divide each mole value by the smallest mole value (0.3199) to obtain a ratio:

\[\text{C: } \frac{0.3199}{0.3199} = 1, \quad \text{H: } \frac{0.4796}{0.3199} \approx 1.5, \quad \text{O: } \frac{0.4803}{0.3199} \approx 1.5\]

Since we have 1.5 for both hydrogen and oxygen, we multiply all ratios by 2 to obtain whole numbers:

\[\text{C: } 1 \times 2 = 2, \quad \text{H: } 1.5 \times 2 = 3, \quad \text{O: } 1.5 \times 2 = 3\]