The combustion analysis of an experimental jet fuel, composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, allows us to derive its empirical formula through a systematic approach. Initially, we measure the mass of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and water (H 2 O) produced during combustion, accounting for the initial amounts present in the combustion apparatus. By subtracting the initial masses from the final masses, we find that 22.0 grams of CO 2 and 13.5 grams of H 2 O were generated.

Next, we convert the mass of CO 2 into moles to determine the amount of carbon. Using the molar mass of CO 2 (44.01 g/mol), we calculate:

\[\text{Moles of CO}_2 = \frac{22.0 \text{ g CO}_2}{44.01 \text{ g/mol}} \approx 0.4999 \text{ moles CO}_2\]

Since each mole of CO 2 contains one mole of carbon, we find that there are approximately 0.4999 moles of carbon, which corresponds to 6.0036 grams of carbon (C).

For the water, we perform a similar conversion. The molar mass of water is 18.016 g/mol, leading to:

\[\text{Moles of H}_2\text{O} = \frac{13.5 \text{ g H}_2\text{O}}{18.016 \text{ g/mol}} \approx 0.7493 \text{ moles H}_2\text{O}\]

Since each mole of water contains two moles of hydrogen, we calculate the moles of hydrogen:

\[\text{Moles of H} = 2 \times 0.7493 \approx 1.4987 \text{ moles H}\]

Next, we determine the mass of oxygen in the original sample. The total mass of the liquid is 11.5 grams, so we subtract the masses of carbon and hydrogen:

\[\text{Mass of O} = 11.5 \text{ g} - (6.0036 \text{ g C} + 1.5107 \text{ g H}) \approx 3.9857 \text{ g O}\]

Converting this mass into moles using the molar mass of oxygen (16 g/mol) gives us:

\[\text{Moles of O} = \frac{3.9857 \text{ g O}}{16 \text{ g/mol}} \approx 0.2491 \text{ moles O}\]

To find the empirical formula, we divide the moles of each element by the smallest number of moles obtained, which is for oxygen:

\[\text{C: } \frac{0.4999}{0.2491} \approx 2, \quad \text{H: } \frac{1.4987}{0.2491} \approx 6, \quad \text{O: } \frac{0.2491}{0.2491} \approx 1\]