Polyatomic ions are groups of atoms bonded together that carry an overall charge, which can be either positive or negative. This summary focuses on negatively charged polyatomic ions known as oxyanions, specifically those that contain oxygen. Oxyanions can be categorized into two main types: trioxides and tetraoxides.

Trioxides are characterized by having three oxygen atoms. A helpful mnemonic to remember this is the letter "T," which can be visualized on the periodic table. The oxyanions that fall into this category include borate (\( \text{BO}_3^{3-} \)), carbonate (\( \text{CO}_3^{2-} \)), nitrate (\( \text{NO}_3^{-} \)), and silicate (\( \text{SiO}_3^{2-} \)). Each of these ions ends with the suffix "-ate," indicating the presence of three oxygen atoms.

On the other hand, tetraoxides contain four oxygen atoms, as suggested by the prefix "tetra," which means four. The common tetraoxides include phosphate (\( \text{PO}_4^{3-} \)) and sulfate (\( \text{SO}_4^{2-} \)). Similar to trioxides, these ions also end with the suffix "-ate," but they possess four oxygen atoms.

Understanding the structure and naming conventions of these polyatomic oxyanions is crucial for recognizing their chemical behavior and charges. The next step involves exploring how these oxyanions are assigned their specific charges, which will further enhance comprehension of their roles in chemical reactions.