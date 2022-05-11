To determine how many grams of water (H 2 O) can be formed from 12.3 grams of hydrogen gas (H 2 ), we utilize the principles of stoichiometry. Stoichiometry allows us to relate the quantities of reactants and products in a chemical reaction through a balanced equation. The first step in this process is to convert the mass of the given substance (H 2 ) into moles.

The conversion from grams to moles is achieved using the molar mass of the substance. For hydrogen gas, the molar mass is approximately 2.02 g/mol. Thus, the number of moles of H 2 can be calculated as follows:

\[\text{Moles of } H_2 = \frac{\text{grams of } H_2}{\text{molar mass of } H_2} = \frac{12.3 \text{ g}}{2.02 \text{ g/mol}} \approx 6.09 \text{ moles}\]

Next, we need to use the balanced chemical equation for the reaction between hydrogen and oxygen to form water. The balanced equation is:

\[2H_2 + O_2 \rightarrow 2H_2O\]

This equation indicates that 2 moles of hydrogen gas produce 2 moles of water. From this, we can establish a mole-to-mole ratio. For every 2 moles of H 2 , 2 moles of H 2 O are produced, which simplifies to a 1:1 ratio. Therefore, the moles of water produced will also be approximately 6.09 moles.

To find the mass of water produced, we convert moles of H 2 O back to grams using the molar mass of water, which is approximately 18.02 g/mol:

\[\text{Grams of } H_2O = \text{moles of } H_2O \times \text{molar mass of } H_2O = 6.09 \text{ moles} \times 18.02 \text{ g/mol} \approx 109.1 \text{ g}\]

In summary, starting with 12.3 grams of hydrogen gas, we can produce approximately 109.1 grams of water through the stoichiometric process, which involves converting grams to moles, applying the mole ratio from the balanced equation, and converting back to grams.