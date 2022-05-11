Understanding how to write ionic compounds involves a systematic approach to identifying the ions and their respective charges. The first step is to determine the ions from the name of the compound. For example, in the case of aluminum nitride and barium phosphate, we start by identifying the elements involved.

Aluminum, which is located in group 3A of the periodic table, has a charge of +3, represented as \( \text{Al}^{3+} \). Nitride, derived from nitrogen in group 5A, has a charge of -3, denoted as \( \text{N}^{3-} \). When the charges of the ions are equal, as in this case where both charges are 3, they effectively cancel each other out. Therefore, the formula for aluminum nitride is simply \( \text{AlN} \).

Next, we analyze barium phosphate. Barium, found in group 2A, carries a charge of +2, written as \( \text{Ba}^{2+} \). Phosphate is a polyatomic ion with the formula \( \text{PO}_4^{3-} \). When the charges differ, we employ a crisscross method to combine the elements. Here, the +2 charge from barium and the -3 charge from phosphate lead us to crisscross the numbers: the 2 from barium becomes the subscript for phosphate, and the 3 from phosphate becomes the subscript for barium. This results in the formula \( \text{Ba}_3(\text{PO}_4)_2 \), where the parentheses indicate that the subscript applies to the entire phosphate ion.

In summary, when writing ionic compounds, first identify the ions and their charges. If the charges are the same, they cancel out; if they differ, use the crisscross method to determine the subscripts. This method simplifies the process of writing correct formulas for ionic compounds.