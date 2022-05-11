A gas evolution equation describes a chemical reaction that produces specific gases, notably ammonia (NH 3 ), carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), and sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ). These gases are generated when medium products lose a water molecule during the reaction process. A medium product refers to an intermediate form of a product before it fully converts into its final state. The final product can be determined by subtracting water from the medium product.

To illustrate this, consider the following reactions involving reactive ions that combine to form medium products:

1. The combination of hydroxide ions (OH-) and ammonium ions (NH 4 +) results in the medium product NH 4 OH. When water is removed, the final product is ammonia (NH 3 ).

2. The reaction between hydrogen ions (H+) and bicarbonate ions (HCO 3 -) yields carbonic acid (H 2 CO 3 ). Upon losing water, the final product is carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

3. When hydrogen ions (H+) react with sulfate ions (SO 4 2-), sulfuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ) is formed. Removing water from this medium product results in sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ).

4. The combination of hydrogen ions (H+) and sulfide ions (S 2 -) produces hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S). In this case, there is no water to remove, so the final product remains hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S).

In summary, gas evolution reactions typically yield one or more of these gases as final products. Understanding the formation of medium products and the subsequent loss of water is crucial for predicting the outcomes of these reactions. As you practice with example questions, you'll become more familiar with identifying these gas evolution products.