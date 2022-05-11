Solutions are classified as homogeneous mixtures, meaning they consist of two or more components that blend to form a uniform composition. This uniformity implies that, upon observation, it is impossible to distinguish the individual components, as they mix perfectly together. Within a solution, there are two key components to understand: the solute and the solvent.

The solute is the smaller portion of the solution that gets dissolved, while the solvent is the larger component that facilitates the dissolution of the solute. For example, if we consider water as the solvent, it can dissolve various solutes, resulting in a solution. The concentration of a solution is an important concept, as it quantifies the amount of solute present in a given volume of solution. This measurement is crucial for understanding the properties and behaviors of solutions.

To visualize this, imagine a scenario where a small ball (representing the solute) is added to a larger body of water (the solvent). As the solute dissolves, it creates a new mixture, which we refer to as the solution. In summary, solutions are homogeneous mixtures formed by the combination of solute and solvent, characterized by their uniform composition.