Pressure, measured in pascals (Pa), is a fundamental concept in chemistry, particularly when studying gases. Gases consist of molecules moving randomly and exerting force on the walls of their container. This force per unit area is defined as pressure, with the equation:

pressure = force area

While the SI unit for pressure is the pascal, chemists often use non-SI units such as atmospheres (atm), millimeters of mercury (mmHg), and torr, with the relationships:

1 atm = 760 mmHg = 760 torr

Other units like kilopascals (kPa), bars, and psi are also used, with their respective values being:

1.01325 × 10 5 Pa for 1 atm , 1.01325 bars , 14.696 psi

Understanding these units and conversions is crucial for comprehending the behavior of gases in both ideal and non-ideal states.