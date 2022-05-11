Potential energy is defined as the energy of position, while chemical energy is a specific type of potential energy associated with the bonds between atoms. To understand these concepts better, let's analyze a few scenarios.

Consider a car traveling at a velocity of 51 meters per second with a mass of 1,250 kilograms. In this case, we are discussing the motion of the car, which relates to kinetic energy rather than potential energy. Therefore, this example does not illustrate potential energy.

Next, we examine a chemistry book weighing 12 newtons positioned on a table at a height of 1.2 meters. Here, the focus is on the book's position relative to the ground. Since it is at a specific height, this scenario exemplifies potential energy, as it is determined by the gravitational force acting on the book. The potential energy (PE) can be calculated using the formula:

\[PE = mgh\]

where m is the mass (in kilograms), g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s²), and h is the height (in meters).

In another example, a chunk of coal being thrown into a furnace to generate heat relates to thermal energy, which is a form of kinetic energy. Similarly, the warmth from a campfire also pertains to thermal energy, emphasizing temperature and heat rather than potential energy.

Among the options analyzed, the only scenario that purely represents potential energy, without involving chemical energy, is the chemistry book on the table. This highlights the importance of understanding the distinction between potential energy and other forms of energy, such as kinetic and thermal energy.