Einstein's theory of the photoelectric effect describes how photons can cause the ejection of electrons from a metal surface when certain energy conditions are met. In this phenomenon, a photon, which is a particle of light, strikes a metal surface that contains free-flowing electrons. If the energy of the incoming photon exceeds the binding energy (denoted as \( E_b \)) of the electrons in the metal, it can dislodge an electron from the surface.

When a photon with sufficient energy collides with the metal, it transfers its energy to an electron. If the energy of the photon is greater than \( E_b \), the excess energy is converted into kinetic energy (\( KE \)) of the ejected electron, allowing it to move away from the metal surface. The relationship can be expressed as:

\[ KE = E_{photon} - E_b \]

Here, \( KE \) represents the kinetic energy of the ejected electron, \( E_{photon} \) is the energy of the incoming photon, and \( E_b \) is the binding energy of the electron in the metal. If the energy of the photon is less than or equal to \( E_b \), the electron remains bound to the metal surface and is not ejected.

This principle is fundamental in understanding the interaction between light and matter, illustrating how light can influence the behavior of electrons in conductive materials.