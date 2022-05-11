To calculate the frequency of red light emitted by a neon sign with a wavelength of 663.8 nanometers, we start by using the relationship between the speed of light, wavelength, and frequency. The equation that connects these variables is:

c = λ ν

Where c is the speed of light (approximately 3.00 × 10 ^ 8 m/s), λ is the wavelength, and ν is the frequency.

First, we need to convert the wavelength from nanometers to meters. Since 1 nanometer is equal to 10^{-9} meters, we convert 663.8 nanometers as follows:

663.8 \, \text{nm} = 663.8 \times 10^{-9} \, \text{m} = 6.638 \times 10^{-7} \, \text{m}

Now that we have the wavelength in meters, we can rearrange the equation to solve for frequency:



u = \frac{c}{\lambda}

Substituting the values:



u = \frac{3.00 \times 10^8 \, \text{m/s}}{6.638 \times 10^{-7} \, \text{m}} \approx 4.519 \times 10^{14} \, \text{s}^{-1}

The frequency can also be expressed in hertz (Hz), where 1 Hz is equivalent to 1 s-1. Therefore, the frequency of the red light is approximately 4.519 \times 10^{14} \, \text{Hz} .

It is important to note that the answer is reported with four significant figures, consistent with the precision of the given wavelength.