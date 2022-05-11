The speed of light, denoted as c, is a fundamental physical constant that travels at approximately 3.00 × 108 meters per second in a vacuum. This relationship can be expressed through the formula:
c = λ × μ
In this equation, λ (lambda) represents the wavelength, while μ (mu) signifies the frequency of the light wave. It is essential to note that frequency is measured in hertz (Hz), which is equivalent to seconds-1, and wavelength is measured in meters. This ensures that the units are consistent with the speed of light.
Understanding the connection between wavelength and frequency is crucial, as it allows for the calculation of one when the other is known, reinforcing the fundamental principles of wave behavior in physics.