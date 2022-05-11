Coulomb's law describes the interaction between charged particles, specifically the forces of attraction and repulsion that arise due to their electric charges. The fundamental formula for Coulomb's law is given by:

\( F = k \frac{|q_1 q_2|}{r^2} \)

In this equation, \( F \) represents the force between the charges, \( k \) is Coulomb's constant (\( 8.99 \times 10^9 \, \text{N m}^2/\text{C}^2 \)), \( q_1 \) and \( q_2 \) are the magnitudes of the charges, and \( r \) is the distance between the centers of the two charges.

From Coulomb's law, we can derive insights into potential energy (\( U \)) between two charged particles, which is expressed as:

\( U = k \frac{q_1 q_2}{r} \)

This equation indicates that the potential energy is directly proportional to the product of the charges (\( q_1 \) and \( q_2 \)). Therefore, as the magnitude of the charges increases, the potential energy also increases. Conversely, potential energy is inversely proportional to the distance (\( r \)) between the charges; thus, as the distance increases, the potential energy decreases.

Understanding these relationships is crucial, as a higher potential energy correlates with a stronger ionic bond between oppositely charged particles. This foundational knowledge of Coulomb's law is essential for exploring further concepts in electrostatics and chemical bonding.