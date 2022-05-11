Lattice formation energy refers to the energy change that occurs when gaseous ions combine to form an ionic solid. For instance, when a sodium ion (Na+) in its gaseous state reacts with a chloride ion (Cl-) also in the gaseous state, they combine to form solid sodium chloride (NaCl). This process is characterized as an exothermic reaction, meaning it releases energy as new bonds are formed. Consequently, the change in enthalpy (ΔH) for this reaction is negative.
In the context of lattice formation energy, a more negative lattice energy value indicates a more exothermic reaction, signifying a stronger attraction between the ions in the solid state. It is essential to remember that the reactants in this process are gaseous ions, and the product is one mole of an ionic solid. This concept is crucial for understanding the stability and formation of ionic compounds in chemistry.