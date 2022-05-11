The lattice formation of magnesium bromide involves the energy change associated with the process of gaseous ions combining to form an ionic solid. In this case, magnesium (Mg) has a +2 charge, as it belongs to Group 2A of the periodic table, while bromine (Br) has a -1 charge, being part of Group 7A. The combination of these ions results in the formation of magnesium bromide (MgBr 2 ), an ionic compound.

To understand this process, it is essential to recognize that lattice formation is characterized by the release of energy when ions come together to create a stable ionic lattice structure. This energy change is typically exothermic, meaning that energy is released as the ionic solid forms from its gaseous ions. In this scenario, the only viable option for the lattice formation reaction is the one that correctly represents the combination of these ions to form the ionic solid, which is magnesium bromide.

Thus, the correct answer is option 3, as it accurately reflects the process of ionic gases combining to form an ionic solid, while the other options do not involve the necessary ionic components to initiate this reaction.