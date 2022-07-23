Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pure Substance A pure substance consists of a single type of particle and has a uniform composition and properties throughout. Examples include elements like gold and compounds like water. Pure substances cannot be separated into simpler substances by physical means.

Heterogeneous Mixture A heterogeneous mixture contains two or more phases or components that are not uniformly distributed. The individual components can often be seen and separated physically, such as in a salad or a mixture of sand and salt. The properties of heterogeneous mixtures vary throughout the sample.