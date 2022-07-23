Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 65b

Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: (b) a 999 gold bar

Pure Substance

A pure substance consists of a single type of particle and has a uniform composition and properties throughout. Examples include elements like gold and compounds like water. Pure substances cannot be separated into simpler substances by physical means.
Classification of Matter Example

Heterogeneous Mixture

A heterogeneous mixture contains two or more phases or components that are not uniformly distributed. The individual components can often be seen and separated physically, such as in a salad or a mixture of sand and salt. The properties of heterogeneous mixtures vary throughout the sample.
Solubility and Mixtures

Solution

A solution is a homogeneous mixture where one substance (the solute) is dissolved in another (the solvent). Solutions have a consistent composition and properties throughout, such as saltwater or sugar dissolved in tea. Unlike heterogeneous mixtures, solutions do not have visibly distinct components.
Solution Components
Related Practice
Textbook Question
The density of air at ordinary atmospheric pressure and 25 C is 1.19 g/L. What is the mass, in kilograms, of the air in a room that measures 4.5 m * 5.0 m * 2.5 m?
Textbook Question

Gold can be hammered into extremely thin sheets called gold leaf. An architect wants to cover a 30 m x 25 m ceiling with gold leaf that is twelve-millionths of a centimeter thick. The density of gold is 19.32 g/cm3, and gold costs $1654 per troy ounce (1 troy ounce = 31.1034768 g). How much will it cost the architect to buy the necessary gold?

Textbook Question

A copper refinery produces a copper ingot weighing 70 kg. If the copper is drawn into wire whose diameter is 7.50 mm, how many meters of copper can be obtained from the ingot? The density of copper is 8.94 g/cm3. (Assume that the wire is a cylinder whose volume V = πr2h, where r is its radius and h is its height or length.)

Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: (c) stainless steel.

Textbook Question

(a) Which is more likely to eventually be shown to be incorrect: an hypothesis or a theory?

Textbook Question

(b) A(n) _________ reliably predicts the behavior of matter, while a(n) _________ provides an explanation for that behavior.

