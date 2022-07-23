Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Chapter 1, Problem 21c

Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: (c) melting a piece of chocolate

Verified Solution

1m
Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Process

A physical process involves changes in the state or appearance of a substance without altering its chemical composition. Examples include phase changes like melting, freezing, and boiling, where the substance retains its original chemical identity despite changes in form.
Physical Properties

Chemical Process

A chemical process involves a transformation that alters the chemical composition of a substance, resulting in the formation of new substances. This includes reactions such as combustion, oxidation, and synthesis, where the original materials undergo a chemical change.
Chemical Properties Example

Melting

Melting is the transition of a substance from a solid to a liquid state due to the absorption of heat. In the case of chocolate, melting occurs when heat breaks the intermolecular forces holding the solid structure together, allowing the chocolate to flow while maintaining its chemical identity.
Boiling Point and Melting Point
