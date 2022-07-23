Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 11

Consider the jar of jelly beans in the photo. To get an estimate of the number of beans in the jar you weigh six beans and obtain masses of 3.15, 3.12, 2.98, 3.14, 3.02, and 3.09 g. Then you weigh the jar with all the beans in it, and obtain a mass of 2082 g. The empty jar has a mass of 653 g. Based on these data, estimate the number of beans in the jar. Justify the number of significant figures you use in your estimate.

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a container full of candy weighs 1.78 kg. Six. Random candies weigh 2.45 g 2.43 g 2.33 g 2.23 g 2.18 g and 2.17 g. How many candies are inside the container? If the empty container weighs 690 g. So first we want to find out the average rate of the candies. And to do that, we're going to add the masses of all of our candies. So we have 2. Plus 2. Plus 2. Plus 2. Plus 2. Plus 2.17. And that is all going to be divided by six. And that equals two 2983. And now we want to go from kilograms to grams because The weight of our container is given to us in g. So we're going to use 1. kilograms, times 10 to the third crams over one kg. And our kilograms here are going to cancel out. And that equals 1780 g. So now 1780 g is the mass of our candies plus our container. So now we want to minus the weight of our container so - g And that equals 1090. So now that is the mass of just our candies. So now we're gonna take our 1090 And divide it by 2.2983. Because we determined that is the average rate of the candies And that equals 474 candies. And that is our answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
