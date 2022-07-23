Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 21b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 21b

Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: (b) production of urine in the kidneys

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking if the breakdown of glucose is a physical or chemical process, a physical process, The composition does not change in a chemical process. The composition changes when glucose breaks down, it makes smaller molecules like carbon dioxide and water, so the composition is changing. Making this a chemical process. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The radius of an atom of tungsten (W) is about 2.10 A . (b) How many tungsten atoms would have to be lined up to create a wire of 2.0 mm?

809
views
Textbook Question

(a) Read the following description of the element zinc and indicate which are physical properties and which are chemical properties. Zinc melts at 420 °C. When zinc granules are added to dilute sulfuric acid, hydrogen is given off and the metal dissolves. Zinc has a hardness on the Mohs scale of 2.5 and a density of 7.13 g/cm3 at 25 °C. It reacts slowly with oxygen gas at elevated temperatures to form zinc oxide, ZnO.

863
views
Textbook Question

(b) Which properties of zinc can you describe from the photo? Are these physical or chemical properties?

509
views
Textbook Question

Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: (c) melting a piece of chocolate

618
views
Textbook Question

A match is lit and held under a cold piece of metal. The following observations are made: (a) The match burns. (b) The metal gets warmer. (c) Water condenses on the metal. (d) Soot (carbon) is deposited on the metal. Which of these occurrences are due to physical changes, and which are due to chemical changes?

864
views
Textbook Question

A silvery metal is put inside a beaker of water. Bubbles form on the surface of the metal and it dissolves gradually. (a) Is this an example of a chemical or a physical change?

687
views