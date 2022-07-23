Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 32d
Chapter 1, Problem 32d

Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (d) 3.523×109 m3

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us without using exponents express the following measurements. Using the appropriate metric prefixes 8.561 times 10 to the negative four m squared. So we have to thank what squared equals negative for, and 10 to the - equals 10 to the negative second squared, So eight point times 10 to the negative fourth meter squared equals 8. centimeters squared. Because cm is 10 to the -2. So that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
