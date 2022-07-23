Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 45a
Chapter 10, Problem 45a

In an experiment reported in the scientific literature, male cockroaches were made to run at different speeds on a miniature treadmill while their oxygen consumption was measured. In 30 minutes the average cockroach (running at 0.08 km/h) consumed 1.0 mL of O2 at 101.33 kPa pressure and 20 °C per gram of insect mass. (a) How many moles of O2 would be consumed in 1 day by a 6.3-g cockroach moving at this speed?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Volume of Gases

The molar volume of a gas at standard temperature and pressure (STP) is approximately 22.4 liters per mole. This concept is crucial for converting the volume of oxygen consumed into moles, as it allows us to relate the measured volume of gas to the number of moles using the ideal gas law.
Standard Molar Volume

Ideal Gas Law

The ideal gas law, represented as PV = nRT, relates the pressure (P), volume (V), number of moles (n), the ideal gas constant (R), and temperature (T) of a gas. Understanding this law is essential for calculating the number of moles of oxygen consumed under specific conditions of pressure and temperature.
Ideal Gas Law Formula

Oxygen Consumption Rate

The oxygen consumption rate indicates how much oxygen is used by an organism over a specific time period, typically expressed in mL O2 per gram of body mass per hour. In this experiment, knowing the rate allows us to calculate the total oxygen consumed by the cockroach over a 24-hour period based on its mass and activity level.
Instantaneous Rate
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (b) What volume would the gas occupy at STP?

Textbook Question

Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (c) At what temperature would the pressure in the tank equal 15.2 MPa?

Textbook Question

Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (d) What would be the pressure of the gas, in kPa, if it were transferred to a container at 24 °C whose volume is 55.0 L?

Textbook Question

The physical fitness of athletes is measured by 'VO2 max,' which is the maximum volume of oxygen consumed by an individual during incremental exercise (for example, on a treadmill). An average male has a VO2 max of 45 mL O2/kg body mass/min, but a world-class male athlete can have a VO2 max reading of 88.0 mL O2/kg body mass/min. (a) Calculate the volume of oxygen, in mL, consumed in 1 hr by an average man who weighs 85 kg and has a VO2 max reading of 47.5 mL O2/kg body mass/min.

Textbook Question
Rank the following gases from least dense to most dense at 101.33 kPa and 298 K: O2, Ar, NH3, HCl.
Textbook Question
Rank the following gases and vapors from least dense to most dense at 101.33 kPa and 298 K: water vapor 1H2O1g22, nitrogen 1N22, hydrogen sulfide 1H2S2.
