Chapter 10, Problem 66

A plasma-screen TV contains thousands of tiny cells filled with a mixture of Xe, Ne, and He gases that emits light of specific wavelengths when a voltage is applied. A particular plasma cell, 0.900 mm * 0.300 mm * 10.0 mm, contains 4% Xe in a 1:1 Ne:He mixture at a total pressure of 66.66 kPa. Calculate the number of Ne atoms in the cell and state the assumptions you need to make in your calculation.

Verified Solution

Video duration: 11m 11m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked