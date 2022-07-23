Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 74a
Chapter 10, Problem 74a

A sample of 3.00 g of SO21g2 originally in a 5.00-L vessel at 21 °C is transferred to a 10.0-L vessel at 26 °C. A sample of 2.35 g of N21g2 originally in a 2.50-L vessel at 20 °C is transferred to this same 10.0-L vessel. (a) What is the partial pressure of SO21g2 in the larger container?

Hi everyone simmer for 4.5 L cylinder which contained 4. g of hydrogen cyanide gas At 35°C. And the gas cylinder is emptied into a 7.65 L cylinder At 27°C which contains 5.54 g of national gas. They were asking the partial pressure of hydrogen cyanide and the 7.65 liter cylinder. We need to first find the moles of hydrogen cyanide. Then we can play into the ideal gas law. Find the partial pressure of hydrogen cyanide, 4.67 g of hydrogen cyanide. And in one mall of hydro cyanide we have the molar mass And this is 1.008 g Past 12.011 g Plus 14.007 g. Give us 27.026 gramps. So this will give us 0.173 malls of hydro cyanide. So now we can plug this into the ideal gas law which is B people's N. R. T. And we can rearrange this to solve for pete. Would you be N. R. T. About five P. And the pressure is what we're looking for. The number of moles, 0.173. That our value 0.08206. There are some atmosphere to buy malls Calvin. The temperature is 27°C and we need to have the temperature in kelvin, We need to add 273 115. Let's give us 300 15 kelvin in the volume Is 7.65 L. So now we plug in these bags are going to get peak Equals 0. malls Time 0.08 to our sex. Later Sounds atmosphere. What about malls, Calvin times 300 . Kelvin Divide by 7.65 Leaders for the pressure. Gonna get 0.55 seven atmosphere. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful.
A rigid vessel containing a 3:1 mol ratio of carbon dioxide and water vapor is held at 200 °C where it has a total pressure of 202.7 kPa. If the vessel is cooled to 10 °C so that all of the water vapor condenses, what is the pressure of carbon dioxide? Neglect the volume of the liquid water that forms on cooling.
At an underwater depth of 100 m, the pressure is 1.106 MPa. What should the partial pressure of oxygen be in the diving gas for the mole fraction of oxygen in the mixture to be 0.21, the same as in air?
A quantity of N2 gas originally held at 531.96 kPa pressure in a 1.00-L container at 26 °C is transferred to a 12.5-L container at 20 °C. A quantity of O2 gas originally at 531.96 kPa and 26 °C in a 5.00-L container is transferred to this same container. What is the total pressure in the new container?
Determine whether each of the following changes will increase, decrease, or not affect the rate with which gas molecules collide with the walls of their container: (a) increasing the volume of the container (b) increasing the temperature (c) increasing the molar mass of the gas

Indicate which of the following statements regarding the kinetic-molecular theory of gases are correct. (a) The average kinetic energy of a collection of gas molecules at a given temperature is proportional to m1>2.

Radon (Rn) is the heaviest (and only radioactive) member of the noble gases. How much slower is the root-mean-square speed of Rn than He at 300 K?
