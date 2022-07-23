Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 107a
Chapter 10, Problem 107a

Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. (a) If the total pressure of the gases is 99.8 kPa, calculate the partial pressure of water vapor.

