Ch.10 - Gases
Brown 14th Edition Ch.10 - Gases Problem 43c
Chapter 10, Problem 43c

Chlorine is widely used to purify municipal water supplies and to treat swimming pool waters. Suppose that the volume of a particular sample of Cl2 gas is 8.70 L at 119.3 kPa and 24 °C. (c) At what temperature will the volume be 15.00 L if the pressure is 116.8 kPa

4m
Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is fundamental in understanding gas behavior under varying conditions. In this scenario, it helps to determine how changes in temperature and pressure affect the volume of chlorine gas.
01:15
Ideal Gas Law Formula

Charles's Law

Charles's Law states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature (in Kelvin) when pressure is held constant. This principle is crucial for solving the problem, as it allows us to predict how the volume of Cl2 gas will change with temperature adjustments while considering the pressure changes.
02:10
Charles's Law

Pressure-Volume Relationship

The relationship between pressure and volume of a gas is described by Boyle's Law, which states that at constant temperature, the pressure of a gas is inversely proportional to its volume. Understanding this relationship is essential for analyzing how the pressure of chlorine gas changes when the volume is altered, as seen in the given problem.
01:09
Relationship of Volume and Moles Example
