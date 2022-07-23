Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is fundamental in understanding gas behavior under varying conditions. In this scenario, it helps to determine how changes in temperature and pressure affect the volume of chlorine gas.

Charles's Law Charles's Law states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature (in Kelvin) when pressure is held constant. This principle is crucial for solving the problem, as it allows us to predict how the volume of Cl2 gas will change with temperature adjustments while considering the pressure changes.