Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 55
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 55

Magnesium can be used as a 'getter' in evacuated enclosures to react with the last traces of oxygen. (The magnesium is usually heated by passing an electric current through a wire or ribbon of the metal.) If an enclosure of 5.67 L has a partial pressure of O2 of 7.066 mPa at 30 °C, what mass of magnesium will react according to the following equation? 2 Mg1s2 + O21g2¡2 MgO1s2

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. So here we have a pressure 1.21 atmosphere In a temperature of 325 Kelvin. They were as calculating mass of water that is needed to obtain 2.7 liters of oxygen gas. Htoo liquid And this yields H two. Yes plus O. Two. Yes. We have hydrogen auction on both sides. We have two hydrogen over here. One auction over here. 200 over here to auction over here. Does he have one option on the right side and two on the product side? Most of our two over here. Get to And put a two in front of H 20. We have four hydrogen over here. So if you put it to our front age too, We have four hydrogen over here as well. Now this is balanced and now we need to use the ideal gas law to find the most of the oxygen gas. This is pee pee. It was N. R. T. Our pressure is 1.21 atmosphere. The volume Is 2.7 L. Really good for the number of moles. Our constant is 0.08-1 theater sounds atmosphere about about moles. I'm Calvin And our temperature is Calvin. I'll be plugging the virus. You're gonna get 1.21 atmosphere I'm 2.7 L. It was an From 0.08 21 Leaders house atmosphere. And what about moles kelvin? I'm staring to 25 Kelvin. This will give us 3.267. It was an times .6825. So we divide both sides, 26.68 - five. We're gonna get in, Which is 0.122 four balls of oxygen gas. So now we need to convert moles of oxygen gas to mass of water, 0.122 court moles of oxygen gas. And in one mold caution gas, We have two moles of water And in one mole of water, we have the Mueller mass. And just to Times 1. plus 15 .999. Just give us 18.015. Let's give us 4.41 g Of H 20. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question
(b) Calculate the molar mass of a vapor that has a density of 7.135 g>L at 12 °C and 99.06 kPa.
1066
views
Textbook Question
In the Dumas-bulb technique for determining the molar mass of an unknown liquid, you vaporize the sample of a liquid that boils below 100 °C in a boiling-water bath and determine the mass of vapor required to fill the bulb. From the following data, calculate the molar mass of the unknown liquid: mass of unknown vapor, 1.012 g; volume of bulb, 354 cm3; pressure, 98.93 kPa; temperature, 99 °C.
1232
views
Textbook Question
The molar mass of a volatile substance was determined by the Dumas-bulb method described in Exercise 10.53. The unknown vapor had a mass of 2.55 g; the volume of the bulb was 500 mL, pressure 101.33 kPa, and temperature 37 °C.Calculate the molar mass of the unknown vapor.
1064
views
Textbook Question
Calcium hydride, CaH2, reacts with water to form hydrogen gas: CaH21s2 + 2 H2O1l2¡Ca1OH221aq2 + 2 H21g2 This reaction is sometimes used to inflate life rafts, weather balloons, and the like, when a simple, compact means of generating H2 is desired. How many grams of CaH2 are needed to generate 145 L of H2 gas if the pressure of H2 is 110 kPa at 21 °C?
4120
views
Textbook Question

Both Jacques Charles and Joseph Louis Guy-Lussac were avid balloonists. In his original flight in 1783, Jacques Charles used a balloon that contained approximately 31,150 L of H2. He generated the H2 using the reaction between iron and hydrochloric acid: Fe1s2 + 2 HCl1aq2 ¡ FeCl21aq2 + H21g2 How many kilograms of iron were needed to produce this volume of H2 if the temperature was 22 °C?

844
views
Textbook Question
During a person's typical breathing cycle, the CO2 concentration in the expired air rises to a peak of 4.6% by volume. (a) Calculate the partial pressure of the CO2 in the expired air at its peak, assuming 1 atm pressure and a body temperature of 37 °C.
1360
views