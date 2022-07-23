Chapter 10, Problem 55

Magnesium can be used as a 'getter' in evacuated enclosures to react with the last traces of oxygen. (The magnesium is usually heated by passing an electric current through a wire or ribbon of the metal.) If an enclosure of 5.67 L has a partial pressure of O2 of 7.066 mPa at 30 °C, what mass of magnesium will react according to the following equation? 2 Mg1s2 + O21g2¡2 MgO1s2

Verified Solution

Video duration: 3m 3m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked