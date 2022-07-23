Chapter 10, Problem 125a

Natural gas is very abundant in many Middle Eastern oil fields. However, the costs of shipping the gas to markets in other parts of the world are high because it is necessary to liquefy the gas, which is mainly methane and has a boiling point at atmospheric pressure of -164 °C. One possible strategy is to oxidize the methane to methanol, CH3OH, which has a boiling point of 65 °C and can therefore be shipped more readily. Suppose that 3.03 * 108 m3 of methane at atmospheric pressure and 25 °C is oxidized to methanol. What volume of methanol is formed if the density of CH3OH is 0.791 g>mL?

