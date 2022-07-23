Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 6a

The apparatus shown here has two gas-filled containers and one empty container, all attached to a hollow horizontal tube. When the valves are opened and the gases are allowed to mix at constant temperature, what is the distribution of atoms in each container?

Diagram showing gas containers in a setup for studying effusion in gases.

Video transcript

Hi everyone. This problem reads. The apparatus shown here has three gas filled containers and two empty containers, all connected to a hollow tube, identify the distribution of atoms in each container when the valves are opened and the gasses are allowed to mix at a constant temperature. Assume that the volume of the tube containing the containers is negligible. Okay, so for this problem our goal is to identify the distribution of atoms in each container. Okay so and were given four answer choices here, A, B, C. And D. So let's go ahead and get started. So we want to identify the distribution of atoms in each container over time the gasses will mix perfectly. So this means that the particles will be evenly distributed in each container. So looking at our apparatus, we see that there will be a total of five containers with equal volumes. So each each container must have an equal number of particles. Okay so we're going to count the number of particles for each color and divide that number of particles by five. Since there are five containers. Okay so let's go ahead and do that. Alright, so for red We have we're gonna count the particles in here and there are particles. Okay for blue We have this container here and there are a total of 15 particles and for green Here we have a total of 10 particles. So we know that over time the gasses are going to mix perfectly. So we are going to now divide the number of particles by five because we have a total of five containers. Okay so that means for We're gonna divide each of these by five. And so that means for red There are four particles for blue, there are three particles and for green there are two particles. So this is the distribution of atoms in each container. So we need to identify out of our answer choices how many of the particles we just calculated for each color is in each container. Okay, so looking at our answer choices, we see that option. B is the correct answer because we have four particles of red, three particles of blue and two particles of green in each of our containers. All right, so let's go ahead and circle B. And B is going to be the correct answer for this problem. Okay, so that is it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.
