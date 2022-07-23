Chapter 10, Problem 54

The molar mass of a volatile substance was determined by the Dumas-bulb method described in Exercise 10.53. The unknown vapor had a mass of 2.55 g; the volume of the bulb was 500 mL, pressure 101.33 kPa, and temperature 37 °C.Calculate the molar mass of the unknown vapor.

