Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 2b
Chapter 10, Problem 2b

You have a sample of gas in a container with a movable piston, such as the one in the drawing. (b) Redraw the container to show what it might look like if the external pressure on the piston is increased from 101.3 kPa to 202.7 kPa while the temperature is kept constant.

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to consider the image below representing gas in a container that has no fixed volume, draws similar image representing the same gas at the same temperature, except that the pressure is decreased by two atmospheres. So we're going to use Boyle's Law, P one V one equals P two V two. This means that pressure and volume are inversely proportional with each other. A higher pressure leads to smaller volume and vice versa. So our image would look like this. We're still going to have 13 particles, but they're gonna be spread further apart. So we got one 23, seven eight 10, 11, 12. And that is our answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
