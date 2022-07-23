Textbook Question
Which type of intermolecular force accounts for each of these differences? (a) CH3OH boils at 65 °C; CH3SH boils at 6 °C. (d) Acetone boils at 56 °C, whereas 2-methylpropane boils at -12 °C.
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Which type of intermolecular force accounts for each of these differences? (a) CH3OH boils at 65 °C; CH3SH boils at 6 °C. (d) Acetone boils at 56 °C, whereas 2-methylpropane boils at -12 °C.
True or false: (b) For the noble gases the dispersion forces decrease while the boiling points increase as you go down the column in the periodic table.
(a) List the following molecules in order of increasing polar- izability: GeCl4, CH4, SiCl4, SiH4, and GeBr4. (b) Predict the order of boiling points of the substances in part (a).
True or false: (e) The larger the atom, the more polarizable it is.
(b) Which of these kinds of interactions are broken when a liquid is converted to a gas?